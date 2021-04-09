Falcons GM, Coach Reportedly “Aligned” On No. 4 Pick

The Atlanta Falcons overhauled their front office this offseason, hiring Arthur Smith as their head coach and Terry Fontenot as their GM. Heading into the 2021 NFL Draft, the two appear to be lockstep on what they’ll do.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Smith and Fontenot are believed to be “aligned” on what they’ll do with their No. 4 overall pick in the draft. Reports have emerged recently that the two are split over whether to take a quarterback.

Ledbetter revealed that the Falcons are focused on five players in particular: Ohio State QB Fields, Oregon OT Penei Sewell, Florida TE Kyle Pitts, LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase, and Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II.

At least four of those players will be available when the Falcons are put on the clock. The top three picks in the 2021 NFL Draft are all expected to be used on quarterbacks.

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson will go to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets respectively, while one of either Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance will go to the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen recently reported that Smith is content to ride with 13-year veteran Matt Ryan. But Fontenot reportedly wants to use the No. 4 pick on a quarterback instead.

That leaves the Falcons to either go best player available, fill a specific need, or pick from one of the remaining two top QB prospects.

Which – if any – of those five players do you think will go to the Falcons?