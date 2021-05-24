Falcons Have 1 Main Preference With Julio Jones Trade

Wide receiver Julio Jones made it clear to the entire NFL world this morning that his time with the Atlanta Falcons is over. But the Falcons have some conditions to moving him anywhere.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Falcons would “prefer” not to trade Jones inside the NFC. However, they are willing to budge on that stance if they get “the right price.”

In the wake of Jones telling Shannon Sharpe on FS1’s Undisputed that he wants out, the Falcons might be changing that stance now. They are reportedly looking for “the best value” they can get from either conference.

Schefter noted that the Falcons ideally want a first-round draft pick in exchange for their Pro Bowl wide receiver. But his sources in the league don’t believe that they’ll get what they’re looking for.

The Atlanta Falcons traded up to draft Julio Jones No. 6 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He quickly rewarded Atlanta for their confidence with seven Pro Bowl seasons and several years as the league’s undisputed top wide receiver.

But injuries have been a problem for him. He missed seven games last season as the Falcons went just 4-12 – their worst record since 2013.

The Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff in the fallout, but the team has a lot of needs that may soon need addressing. If trading Julio Jones is the key to avoiding an extra-long rebuild, then they may be forced to do so.

Where will Jones play in 2021?