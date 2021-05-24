Falcons Have Reportedly Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons seem to be bracing for the loss of a wide receiver in the weeks or even days to come. They’ve just signed a new wide receiver to their roster.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Falcons have signed five-year veteran wide receiver Tajae Sharpe. The 26-year-old receiver is coming off a season with the Minnesota Vikings, during which he appeared in four games before being released in December.

Tajae Sharpe was a fifth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft after a standout career at UMass. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, recording 41 receptions for 522 yards and two touchdowns.

After missing the 2017 season with an injury, Sharpe enjoyed two more seasons with the Titans. He played in 31 games and had 51 receptions for 645 yards and six touchdowns over those two years.

The #Falcons signed WR Tajae Sharpe. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 24, 2021

Earlier today, Falcons Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones revealed that he expects to leave the team. Reports soon circulated that he has actually been on the trading block for some time.

It’s likely that the Sharpe signing is just to add another body to training camp. He’ll be hard-pressed to get a roster spot with the receivers the Falcons already have on board.

At the very least, a Julio Jones trade will almost ensure that a starting job opens up for someone.

Who is most likely to replace Julio Jones in the Falcons’ wide receivers room?