Falcons Reportedly Make Decision On Hayden Hurst

The Atlanta Falcons took a tight end with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Kyle Pitts out of Florida.

Pitts is expected to start right away for the Falcons. He’s considered by many to be one of the greatest tight end prospects of all-time.

Atlanta already has a former first-round pick tight end on the roster in Hayden Hurst. The 2018 NFL Draft first round pick was traded from the Ravens to the Falcons prior to the 2020 NFL regular season.

However, Hurst’s time with the Falcons could be winding down. According to a report from ESPN on Monday morning, the Falcons did not pick up Hurst’s fifth-year contract option. He will reportedly be a free agent following the 2021 season.

“The Atlanta Falcons are not exercising the fifth-year option on tight end Hayden Hurst, per source. He’ll be a free agent in 2022,” Fowler reports.

Hurst started nine games for the Falcons last season, catching 56 passes for 571 yards and nine touchdowns. He has 1,083 career receiving yards and six career touchdowns.

Pitts is clearly the future of the tight end position in Atlanta, though, so Hurst could be looking for a new team after 2021.