Breaking: Falcons Make Official Decision On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons are scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon.

Unfortunately for the Falcons, they’ll be doing so without Julio Jones at wide receiver. The team has officially ruled Jones out.

Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury.

The All-Pro wide receiver was ruled out shortly after 11:30 a.m. E.T. on Sunday morning.

Falcons’ WR Julio Jones is inactive today vs. Raiders due to his hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2020

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport had more details on the injury:

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is not expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders today, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Jones aggravated his hamstring in last weekend’s loss to New Orleans and was not able to practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week. In eight games this season, the Alabama product has 45 receptions for 677 yards and three touchdown catches.

The Falcons have had some tough breaks this season, both on and off the field. Jones’ injury is just the latest example of that.

Las Vegas, meanwhile, is coming off a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff between the Falcons and the Raiders is scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.