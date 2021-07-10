Falcons Linebacker Reportedly Arrested On Disturbing Charges

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested earlier this week by the Arlington Police Department. The current details surrounding this situation are disturbing.

According to court records, Mingo was booked into Tarrant County jail for “indecency with a child, sexual contact.”

TMZ is reporting that Mingo’s charge is a second degree felony. If he’s convicted, he could face 20 years in prison.

Mingo, a former first-round pick, posted a $25,000 bond and was released on Friday morning. This case is still fairly new, so there isn’t much information out at this time.

NFL's Barkevious Mingo Arrested For 'Indecency W/ Child, Sexual Contact,' Facing Felony https://t.co/HclaoKe70c — TMZ (@TMZ) July 10, 2021

Mingo signed a one-year deal with the Falcons back in March. The LSU product has bounced around the league ever since going sixth in the 2013 NFL Draft.

After three years with the Cleveland Browns, Mingo spent a season with the New England Patriots. He then made brief stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

Over the course of his NFL career, Mingo has racked up 255 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

With training camp less than three weeks away, Mingo’s status for the 2021 season is officially up in the air due to this arrest.

The Falcons have not yet commented on this situation.