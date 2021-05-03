Falcons Reportedly Make Decision On Calvin Ridley

The Atlanta Falcons‘ offense should be a lot of fun to watch moving forward.

The NFC South franchise reportedly made a decision on wide receiver Calvin Ridley on Monday morning. In unsurprising fashion, the Falcons reportedly picked up Ridley’s contract option.

Ridley, a first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, now has two years remaining on his contract. The Falcons reportedly picked up his fifth-year contract option on Monday morning.

Atlanta has since confirmed the news.

We have exercised Calvin Ridley's fifth-year option. https://t.co/FgUPcrVjGl — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 3, 2021

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star has been an impact player for the Falcons since coming into the league. He had a huge year in 2020, catching 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns. Ridley has 217 career receptions for 3,061 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Atlanta added another playmaker in the NFL Draft last Thursday night. The Falcons selected former Florida Gators star tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 overall pick.

While Julio Jones’ future with the Falcons is somewhat unclear, the NFC South franchise will be able to build around Ridley and Pitts moving forward.