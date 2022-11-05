Falcons Make Decision On Running Back Cordarrelle Patterson

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Caesars Superdome on November 07, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been sidelined since Oct. 2 due to a knee injury. He'll make his return this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

Patterson will be activated off injured reserve this Saturday.

At practice earlier this week, Patterson told reporters that he isn't exactly 100 percent. However, he feels "pretty good" and is ready to rejoin his teammates on the field.

"I would say about 90 percent," Patterson said, via the Falcons' website. "At this point in time, nobody is 100 percent. We're in Week 9 so nobody is going to feel 100 percent, so feeling at 90 percent right now, I feel pretty good."

Prior to being placed on injured reserve, Patterson had 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 58 carries. He was averaging 5.9 yards per attempt.

Patterson has been an integral part of Atlanta's offense since the 2021 season. Last year, the former first-round pick had 618 rushing yards and 548 receiving yards.

The return of Patterson should give the Falcons a boost this Sunday against the Chargers.