The Falcons Have Clapped Back At The Panthers On Twitter

The Atlanta Falcons unveiled their new uniforms earlier today. They’re not overly popular.

The throwback “Dirty Bird” 1990s-style uniforms that were unveiled as an alternate look are well received. The new standard look, which features “ATL” on the breastplate, gradient colors, and outdated striping have gotten ripped, though. Coming a day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers upgraded their own widely-panned uniforms, it wasn’t a great look.

The Falcons’ rivals were pretty quick to jump on hate being piled on the new uniforms. The official Twitter account of the Carolina Panthers poked fun, posting a video that compared the jerseys to those worn in the Adam Sandler remake of The Longest Yard, backed by a very aggressive laugh track. It was pretty effective Twitter trolling.

Atlanta didn’t wait long to clap back. The Carolina Panthers made their own difficult move this offseason, cutting former MVP and No. 1 pick Cam Newton, and signing Teddy Bridgewater to replace him. In response to the Panthers tweet, the Falcons sent a message in Newton’s bizarre style of sending social media posts.

For those unaware of how Cam captions photos and sends messages, this is pretty spot on. “Shine Through The Shade,” or #šhïñëTHRŪthëŠHÄDĒ, has become something of an online mantra for Cam.

You don’t usually see official team accounts send shots at each other at this level, but at least they’re all doing their part to entertain us. Props to the ÄTŁÄÑTÄ FÄŁČØÑŠ for that.

