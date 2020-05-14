Falcons OC Names The ‘1 Big Question’ With RB Todd Gurley

The Atlanta Falcons made a major change to their backfield this offseason, cutting Devonta Freeman and signing Todd Gurley. On paper, the offense should be better than it was in 2019. However, there are injury concerns that come along with the Georgia product.

Gurley had outstanding seasons for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and 2018. A knee injury affected his workload this past season though, as he only had 857 rushing yards and 207 receiving yards. Both numbers were dramatically lower than what he’s accustomed to.

Atlanta signed Gurley with the hope that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. That being said, there appears to be some uncertainty behind the scenes.

Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter had an interesting remark about Gurley during a media conference call, saying “The main question, that no one seems to know, is what is his health status?”

That’s not the best endorsement for Gurley.

Most of Atlanta’s offensive production comes through the air. With Julio Jones and Matt Ryan still on the roster, it’s highly unlikely the team’s identity changes.

If the Falcons are questioning Gurley’s health from now, it’ll be interesting to see what happens when the actual season begins.

Fortunately for Atlanta’s front office, the deal with the former first-round pick only lasts one year. In the event that Gurley doesn’t regain his 2018 form, the team doesn’t have to worry about being invested for the long haul.