The Atlanta Falcons have had better days as a franchise than today. This afternoon, the team agreed to trade star wide receiver Julio Jones.

Since being drafted in the first round in 2010, Jones has rewritten the Falcons’ record book. When he is eventually enshrined in Canton, it will be because of what he did in an Atlanta uniform.

In a statement this evening, Falcons owner Arthur Blank called Jones “a fixture for our team” who will “always be a part of the Falcons’ story.”

“As we both move in another direction, I’m deeply grateful for what Julio has done for our team and what he has meant to our city and, in my mind, he will always be part of the Falcons family,” Blank wrote. “I wish him nothing but the best in Tennessee and throughout his life.”

"I'm deeply grateful for what Julio has done for our team and what he has meant to our city and, in my mind, he will always be part of the Falcons family." – Arthur Blank https://t.co/qb1LzcUmQr — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 6, 2021

When it comes down to it, financial reasons spurred this trade of a franchise icon. The Falcons are now off the hook for Jones’ salary this season and for the remainder of his contract, per multiple reports.

However, the team will have a nearly impossible task replacing him, not just in the lineup, but in terms of impact on the team and fanbase.