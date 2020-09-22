Falcons Owner Disagrees With Dan Quinn’s Onside Kick Comment

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons faced off against the Dallas Cowboys in what promised to be a high-scoring affair.

Fans got what they wanted, as the Cowboys came back from a 19-point deficit to win 40-39. Atlanta led 29-10 at one point before quarterback Dak Prescott led Dallas to an improbable comeback.

Perhaps the most inexplicable moment of the game came on an onside kick. Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein kicked a dribbler that eventually found its way to 10 yards downfield.

Unfortunately, the Falcons looked completely unprepared to field the kick and Dallas pounced on the ball. Falcons owner Arthur Blank was asked about the play and he made it clear he doesn’t think they were prepared.

Here’s what he had to say, via ESPN.

“And clearly on the last play of the game yesterday our players, you know, didn’t do what they, you know, either what they were instructed to do and they didn’t understand it, or, it’s clear, though, they didn’t, in my view, they didn’t clearly understand what the rules were and exactly what they had to do. I think that’s demonstrated when you watch the video of it.”

His comments come in direct contrast to those from head coach Dan Quinn, who said his team was prepared for the moment.

“Certainly the players know the rule. There was some talk regarding that. But if you think it’s going to go out of bounds or not make it to the 10 to the restraining line, that’s an option to back off,” Quinn said.

If the team was prepared, the execution was severely lacking.