Falcons Owner Has Blunt Response To Dan Quinn Report

Earlier today, reports emerged saying that the Atlanta Falcons had made the decision to move on from head coach Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reported that the Falcons were set to fire Quinn, but an official announcement wouldn’t come until Monday or Tuesday. Quinn has been the head coach in Atlanta since 2015.

Right now, it seems like mum is the word for Falcons owner Arthur Blank regarding Quinn’s job status. He’s not confirming that the coach is done, but he’s also not denying it either.

“When we have something to say. I’ll say it,” Blank told D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

By our estimation, that’s tacitly admitting it is a matter of when, not if, this happens.

Quinn took the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016, his second year on the job. One year later, they were back in the playoffs and won a Wild Card game.

However, things have been trending down since 2018. The Falcons are coming off consecutive 7-9 seasons, and will have to go 7-4 the rest of the way to even reach that mark this year.

All of those numbers add up to a coach who is on the verge of being terminated.