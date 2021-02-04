Falcons Owner Has Telling Comment On Matt Ryan’s Future

Earlier this week, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported that Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan would be back with the team in 2021.

“From what I am told, Matt Ryan is not going anywhere,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said. “The Falcons have not had any trade conversations about Ryan or their star wide receiver Julio Jones. And every expectation is both players are going to be on the roster in 2021.”

For those who didn’t want to believe that report, Falcons owner Arthur Black has a message for you. On Thursday afternoon, Blank said he would be “completely shocked” if Ryan wasn’t a Falcon in 2021.

Arthur Blank tells me on @nflnetwork that he’d be “completely shocked” if Matt Ryan wasn't a Falcon next season. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 4, 2021

Blank’s comments, along with Ryan’s cap hit heading into 2021, make it pretty clear he will be the team’s quarterback next season.

If the Falcons were to trade Ryan before June 1, they would be on the hook for $44 million. Obviously, the team isn’t going to eat that much money just to move on from a 35-year-old quarterback.

However, the team could move on from Ryan after the 2021 season comes to a close. There is a potential “out” from the contract heading into 2022, where the Falcons would have to eat just over $26 million.

The Falcons could decide to draft their quarterback of the future in the 2021 draft. Atlanta owns the No. 4 pick and could elect to draft one of the top QB prospects like Zach Wilson, Justin Fields or Trey Lance.