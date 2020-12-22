Falcons President Updates Plan For Head Coaching Search

Following an 0-5 start to the 2020 NFL season, the Atlanta Falcons made the decision to fire head coach Dan Quinn.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris took over as the interim head coach. Since then, the Falcons own a 4-5 record and have been in position to beat a few of the best teams in the NFL.

As the 2020 season comes to a close, the Falcons are interviewing new candidates for the head coaching vacancy. Team president Rich McKay made it clear Morris is a candidate for the position as well.

“He will definitely, in the process, be interviewed,” McKay told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. “He’s earned that right. I’ve known Raheem a long time. I remember when we hired him in Tampa as an assistant secondary coach.”

Here’s more from AJC:

“He is really a good football coach,” McKay said. “He inherited a situation. We were 0-5. When you’re an interim coach with 11 weeks to go, that’s more than challenging. He’s earn that right to be interviewed, and he will.”

Morris took over as the Buccaneers head coach after the team fired Jon Gruden. He struggled in his first season before leading the team to a 10-win season in 2010.

After a setback in 2011, the Buccaneers fired Morris. He floated around as an assistant coach for Washington and Atlanta before taking over as the interim head coach.

Can he land the full-time gig?