Falcons QB Matt Ryan Raves About New Teammate Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley’s stint with the Los Angeles Rams didn’t end very well. Perhaps a fresh start with the Atlanta Falcons will grant the former Georgia back the opportunities he’s been looking for. Falcons QB Matt Ryan thinks 2020 could be a big year for Gurley.

The two veteran players have engaged in several off-season training workouts over the past few weeks. Ryan’s walked away from those workouts “really impressed” with Gurley.

The former Rams RB was spectacular over his first few years with Los Angeles. But the Rams failed to utilize his abilities in the midst of strange schematic decisions. Gurley’s also dealt with multiple injuries, most notably a left knee injury.

If Gurley can return to his former self, the Falcons’ offense should see a major improvement this upcoming season. Ryan is excited about what the Atlanta running back brings to the table after working out with him several times.

“I’ve gotten to work with Todd and he’s awesome,” Ryan told ESPN. “Really, really good guy. A hard worker. He’s super-smart. The stuff I was telling him one day, the next day he had it done. I was really impressed with his ability to retain information. You don’t have to tell him twice. He’s on it.”

Ryan needs help in the running game for the Falcons’ offense to return to its former glory.

There’s no doubt Atlanta’s offense is still capable of performing at a high rate.

Gurley should do nothing but help the unit improve in 2020.