Falcons Release Final Injury Update On Star WR Julio Jones

It’s not a secret that injuries have plagued Julio Jones this season. Every week, the superstar wideout for the Atlanta Falcons finds himself on the injury report.

Jones has been very productive when healthy this season, hauling in 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns. The downside for the All-Pro wide receiver is that he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 13.

With only two games remaining in the regular season, Atlanta’s coaching staff is hopeful that Jones will return to the field before the end of the year. However, it’s now official that Jones will not be ready for Sunday’s clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Atlanta has ruled out Jones for this weekend’s game, which isn’t that surprising if we’re being honest. After all, he didn’t participate in any of the team’s practice sessions this week.

Julio Jones has been ruled OUT for the Falcons on Sunday against the Chiefs. He's one of four players out for Sunday. https://t.co/LjLHabe7J8 — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) December 25, 2020

The Falcons also ruled out James Carpenter, Darqueze Dennard and Alex Mack.

Hopefully for the Falcons, they’ll have Jones back on the field for a Week 17 matchup with the Buccaneers.

Since the offense will be without Jones once again, the pressure is on Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley to carry Atlanta’s passing attack. They combined for 231 receiving yards and two touchdowns last weekend against Tampa Bay.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Falcons game this Sunday is at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

