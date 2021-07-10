Falcons Release Statement Following Barkevious Mingo Arrest

On Saturday afternoon, news broke that Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested earlier this week for “indecency with a child and sexual contact.”

Mingo’s charge is a second degree felony and he could face up 20 years in prison if convicted. He posted a $25,000 bond and was released on Friday morning.

The Falcons signed Mingo earlier this offseason to a one-year contract. However, his spot on the team could be in jeopardy due to this development.

Moments ago, the Falcons released a statement on the disturbing allegations involving Mingo.

“Our organization became aware of the allegations involving Barkevious Mingo today and are currently gathering information on this incident,” the team said in a statement.”The Falcons take the allegations very seriously and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Team statement on Barkevious Mingo: "The Falcons take the allegations very seriously." https://t.co/lWVWVjzNqt — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 10, 2021

The Arlington Police Department provided an update on this situation in a press release.

“Mingo turned himself in on his own accord in consultation with his attorney. The bond has been posted and he has been released from custody,” the Arlington Police Department said. “Due to the nature of the charges and age of the victim, no additional information is releasable at this time.”

We’ll have additional updates on this case when they’re available.