Falcons Reportedly Attempting To Trade Former Pro Bowler

It was announced in May that Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones would be out for a considerable amount of time due to offseason shoulder surgery.

Whenever Jones returns to the field, it may not be in a Falcons uniform.

According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, the Falcons have been trying to trade Jones this offseason. So far, they've been unable to find a trade partner.

"The Falcons have failed in attempts to this point to trade LB Deion Jones but have decided not to cut him, a source said, believing he won’t be a distraction to team and salary cap savings are minimal," Schultz said. "The team continues to monitor Jones’ attitude and rehab from shoulder surgery."

Schultz added that Jones' future with the Falcons is questionable at this time.

Jones, 27, finished the 2021 season with 137 total tackles, six passes defended and two sacks.

Though there have been plenty of great moments, Jones' best days in Atlanta are most likely over. It's also important to note that he's in a crowded linebacker room.

Troy Andersen, Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker are all expected to compete at inside linebacker.

Moving on from Jones will come at a price. His dead cap charge for this season is $24.8 million.