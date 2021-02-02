Falcons Reportedly Make Decision On Matt Ryan For 2021

Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams completed a blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles.

The Lions received quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third round pick. It was the first of many projected quarterbacks moves from around the NFL heading into the 2021 season.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan also popped up in trade rumors following the close of the 2020 season. However, it doesn’t sound like he’s going anywhere – at least not yet.

“From what I am told, Matt Ryan is not going anywhere,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said. “The Falcons have not had any trade conversations about Ryan or their star wide receiver Julio Jones. And every expectation is both players are going to be on the roster in 2021.”

From Super Bowl Live: Amidst a crazy offseason for QBs, don't expect the #Falcons' Matt Ryan to go anywhere. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/8AWQ1kmE7i — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 2, 2021

If the Falcons were to trade Ryan before June 1, they would be on the hook for $44 million. Obviously, the team isn’t going to eat that much money just to move on from a 35-year-old quarterback.

However, the team could move on from Ryan after the 2021 season comes to a close. There is a potential “out” from the contract heading into 2022, where the Falcons would have to eat just over $26 million.

Atlanta holds the No. 4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. A popular selection among draft analysts is one of the top quarterback recruits, like Zach Wilson or Justin Fields.