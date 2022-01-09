Falcons Reportedly Make Decision On Matt Ryan For 2022

There has been speculation that 2021 will be Matt Ryan’s final season with the Atlanta Falcons, but a new report from ESPN says that’s not the case.

According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith is bullish on bringing back next season. This news might disappoint some Pittsburgh Steelers fans who were eyeing the former MVP as a possible Big Ben replacement.

“Falcons coach Arthur Smith wanted Ryan to return when he took the job and he has made it clear to owner Arthur Blank and GM Terry Fontenot that Ryan is his QB for 2022,” Mortensen tweeted.

Anyone trying to move Matt Ryan to Pittsburgh as Ben Roethlisberger’s successor can put that speculation to rest.

Ryan’s contract runs through 2023 and currently holds a massive cap hit for 2022. Assuming Atlanta does keep him, they may want to extend the four-time Pro Bowler to ensure some salary cap relief heading into the offseason.

In the first 16 games of this season, Ryan has thrown for 3,752 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s clearly declined from his prime days, but has apparently shown enough to still be counted on by his head coach.

That’s why his job with the Falcons appears safe for next year.