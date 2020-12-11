Falcons Reportedly Make Decision On Star WR Julio Jones

Julio Jones made his return to the gridiron for the Atlanta Falcons last weekend. Unfortunately it appears he re-aggravated his hamstring injury that kept him out of action in Week 12.

The Falcons were without Jones in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, putting his status in doubt for this weekend. His fate for Week 14 has been sealed after missing practice yet again this Friday.

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris told reporters that Jones will not play this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s a tough break for the veteran wideout, especially since there are only four games left this season.

Jones was seen limping multiple times during last weekend’s showdown between the Falcons and Saints. He managed to finish that game with six receptions for 94 yards, but it came at a price.

Atlanta’s offense is at its best with Jones on the field, but it could still move the chains even with the future Hall of Famer on the sidelines.

Russell Gage and Calvin Ridley had key roles in the Falcons’ passing attack in Week 13, combining for 159 yards and a touchdown. They’ll need to replicate that performance this Sunday if they want to defeat the Chargers.

As for Jones, hopefully the extra rest he’ll receive this weekend will allow him to heal in time for next Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.