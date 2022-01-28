Falcons Reportedly Release Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Atlanta Falcons are going to be making a lot of changes to the middle and back end of their roster this offseason. But one of those changes is coming this right now.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have agreed to a mutual parting with offensive tackle Matt Gono. Per the report, the release is “a solid” that the Falcons are doing for Gono.

Gono is recovering from shoulder surgery and missed the entire 2021 season. Being released now will give him a chance to scout the free agency market early.

Gono has played 21 games in three seasons with the Falcons. In 2020 he started four of 16 games and also contributed on special teams.

The #Falcons and OT Matt Gono have mutually agreed on his release today, source said. His contract expires at the start of the league year, but the team does him a solid and releases him now. Gono is recovered from shoulder surgery and should have a nice market. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2022

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off four straight losing seasons and are 11-22 over the past two seasons. Their first year with head coach Arthur Smith wasn’t exactly a resounding success as they went 7-10, missing the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

So it’s pretty clear that the Falcons still have a ways to go before they’re the perennial playoff contender like they were when quarterback Matt Ryan was younger.

The 2022 offseason is going to be a critical one for the Falcons. And figuring out whether they’re all in on the next couple of years or building for the long term will be a top priority.

Will there be any other notable releases that the Falcons make this offseason?