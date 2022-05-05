Falcons Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Free Agent

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Even in May, there are still plenty of NFL free agents looking for a home. The Atlanta Falcons hosted one of those players today.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski visited the Falcons on Thursday. The seventh-year pro also reportedly has two other visits scheduled.

Kwiatkowski spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders after signing a three-year, $21 million contract with the team in March 2020.

He was released by Las Vegas in March of this year.

A fourth-round pick of the Bears out of West Virginia in 2016, Kwiatkowski became a solid contributor during his four years in Chicago. Overall, he recorded 184 tackles, six sacks, one interception and eight passes defensed in 57 games with the Bears.

Kwiatkowski started 12 games for the Raiders in 2020, finishing with 81 total tackles, one sack and one interception. However, he appeared in only eight games off the bench in a 2021 campaign that was hampered by injuries.

We should know fairly soon where Kwiatkowski will be continuing his NFL career, whether it is in Atlanta or elsewhere.