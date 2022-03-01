Falcons Send Clear Message About Matt Ryan’s Future

The Atlanta Falcons are heading into 2022 with Matt Ryan still in place as their starting quarterback.

Ryan, who turns 37 in May, has two years remaining on his current contract and carries a massive $48.6 million cap hit for this season. The Falcons did not select a quarterback with the No. 4 pick in last year’s draft, further indicating they are intent on sticking with the 2016 NFL MVP.

Speaking at the NFL scouting combine today, Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith said he couldn’t completely rule out the team accepting a trade for Ryan at some point, but indicated that the thinks the four-time Pro Bowler still has plenty left in the tank.

“You don’t ever back yourself into a corner,” Smith said, via Pro Football Talk. “If somebody gives you an offer you can’t refuse, I mean, Matt knows how we feel about him. I think Matt’s got a lot of good football left in him.”

How much good football is a lot? Well, Smith made it sound like he believes multiple years.

“Obviously, we just watched in our division, Tom [Brady] played until he was — maybe he’ll still play, I don’t know,” Smith said. “Certainly didn’t look his age. And Matt’s a lot younger than Tom. And I understand there’s only one Tom Brady.”

Ryan started all 17 games in 2021 and threw for 3,968 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He remains remarkably durable, having missed only three games in 14 seasons.

It seems likely that Ryan can continue to provide credible enough quarterback play in 2022, but the Falcons should start looking for their signal caller of the future, if they haven’t already begun that process.