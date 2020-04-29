Falcons Make Major Roster Decision On 2017 1st-Round Pick

The Atlanta Falcons officially will not be picking up the fifth-year option for defensive end Takkarist McKinley, the team’s 2017 first-round pick.

This move had been expected for a while. In fact, Atlanta head coach Dan Quinn said two months ago that the Falcons wouldn’t be exercising the option on McKinley’s rookie deal. Had they done so, it would have been worth $10.5 million.

As a result, McKinley, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 draft, will become a free agent after the 2020 season. He’s coming off a 2019 campaign where he appeared in 14 games and registered 3.5 sacks before a shoulder injury ended his season.

McKinley, who underwent shoulder surgery, confirmed the Falcons’ decision on Twitter a short time ago.

5th year declined 🙏🏿 — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) April 29, 2020

In 45 career games (21 starts), McKinley has compiled 71 tackles and 16.5 sacks. He recorded a career-high seven sacks during the 2018 season.

McKinley will carry a cap hit of $3.25 million this season for the Falcons.

Atlanta is coming off consecutive 7-9 seasons. The Falcons last made the playoffs in 2017.