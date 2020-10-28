The Spun

Falcons Reportedly Have Had Trade Talks About Former 1st Round Pick

A general view of the Falcons stadium.ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Ahead of next week’s NFL trade deadline, the Atlanta Falcons are reportedly engaged in trade talks regarding a former first-round pick.

Defensive end Takk McKinley, Atlanta’s first-round pick in 2017, has been the target of trade discussions for some teams, according to multiple reports. McKinley has not practiced the last two days and will be held out of tomorrow’s game against the Carolina Panthers, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

McKinley has started four games this year for Atlanta, recording eight tackles and one sack. He’s appeared in 49 games (25 starts) in three-plus seasons with the Falcons.

In his first two years, McKinley compiled 13 sacks, mostly in reserve, so there is some hope there that whatever team acquires him could be getting a pass rushing boost down the stretch.

The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 3. However, we’ve seen some deals getting done earlier because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Cincinnati Bengals made a move today, shipping disgruntled defensive end Carlos Dunlap to the Pacific Northwest in exchange for a player and a pick from the Seattle Seahawks.

Will Takk McKinley be the next defensive lineman to get moved?


