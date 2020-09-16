A plethora of NFL wide receivers are dealing with injuries early in the season, which includes Falcons superstar Julio Jones. He emerged on the team’s injury report on Wednesday afternoon.

The Falcons suffered a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. However, the offense proved that it could be one of the most explosive unites in the league. Jones had nine receptions for 157 yards, and Calvin Ridley hauled in nine passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately, it appears Jones is already dealing with a lower-body issue after one week of the regular season. The Falcons listed him as a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice due to a hamstring injury.

Second-round pick Marlon Davidson was also limited in practice, meanwhile Charles Harris, Jake Matthews and Kendall Sheffield were unable to participate in any capacity.

Full injury report pic.twitter.com/bUm28iF7M6 — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) September 16, 2020

Jones has dealt with a handful of injuries over the past couple of seasons, but he’s only missed one game since 2017.

It would take a setback for Jones to miss this weekend’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Falcons can’t afford an 0-2 start to the season, and that could be a real possibility if Jones isn’t available.

That being said, it’ll be worth monitoring whether or not Jones practices on Thursday and Friday.