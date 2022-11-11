Football Fans Couldn't Believe 1 Marcus Mariota Play Last Night

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 10: Marcus Mariota #1 of the Atlanta Falcons attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

During Thursday night's game between the Falcons and Panthers, veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota made a questionable throw in the fourth quarter.

As Mariota was falling to the ground, he tried to launch the ball downfield. It was intercepted by Myles Hartsfield and returned to the Falcons' end zone.

Fortunately for Mariota, his knee hit the ground before he released the football. That didn't stop fans from trolling him on social media, though.

The entire NFL world was questioning why Mariota thought it was a good idea to throw the ball while he was rolling to the ground.

One fan tweeted, "This is the most absurd pass I’ve ever seen in my life."

"Even funnier thinking he was targeting Kyle Pitts and yet again no where near catchable for him," another fan wrote.

Mariota owned up to his poor performance against the Panthers. He told reporters, "I was playing a little bit outside of myself trying to make a play too many times and it hurt our team."

The Falcons will need Mariota to play much better next Sunday against the Bears.