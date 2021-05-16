Ex-College Football Player Victim Of NFL Tryout Hoax

Former Austin Peay defensive back Juantarius Bryant was the victim of a cruel hoax last week, as an apparent NFL tryout invite turned out to be a scam.

In a heartfelt Twitter message, Bryant explained how he received a message from someone claiming to be Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees. The message invited Bryant to take part in Falcons rookie minicamp last Wednesday.

However, when the former All-Ohio Valley Conference performer arrived at the team facility in Flowery Branch, he realized the opportunity was not real.

“I do not know or understand why this has happened,” Bryant wrote on Twitter Saturday. “But I do know that everything happens for a reason. Yes, this was heart breaking for me, but just another stepping stone that I am not afraid to admit or overcome.

“At the end of the day, this will not make or break me. I will still continue to fight for my dreams because I know it’s what I really want.”

It’s been a rough few days, but I felt the need to clear the air and get this off my chest. Honestly ready to move on from the situation. pic.twitter.com/yUJELOstZW — Juantarius Bryant (@TheyLoveMyHair_) May 15, 2021

I don’t think it is possible to overstate how much of a jerk you have to be to do this to someone. Bryant is classier than most, as he apparently just wants to move on from the situation and leave it in the past.

“I honestly would not like the person who pulled this stunt on me to be publicly humiliated,” he told ESPN. “I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.”

It would be great if some team after all this gave Bryant the opportunity to try out. At the very least, we hope he finds success in his career on or off the field after dealing with this.