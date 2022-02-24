It didn’t take very long for Ryan Pace to get back on his feet. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the former Chicago Bears general manager has been hired by the Atlanta Falcons as a senior personnel executive.

Pace was hired by the Bears in 2015. He was fired by the team after the 2021 regular season came to an end.

During his time in the Windy City, Pace was known for being aggressive with his draft picks. Not only did he move up to select Mitchell Trubisky in 2017, he traded away the team’s 2022 first-round pick just so he could take Justin Fields in last year’s draft.

Obviously, Pace’s tenure in Chicago won’t be viewed as a successful one. However, he does bring a lot of experience to the Falcons’ front office.

Before he was hired by the Bears several years ago, Pace was the director of player personnel for the Saints. He worked his way up the ladder in New Orleans, starting out his time there as an operations assistant.

Pace already has a connection with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot. They spent over a decade together in New Orleans.

With the NFL Draft only two months away, it’ll be interesting to see if Pace can help the Falcons put together an impressive haul.