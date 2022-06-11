Former College Football Star Feleipe Franks Committed To Playing New Position In NFL

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 29: Feleipe Franks #13 of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Feleipe Franks has been a quarterback for pretty much his entire football career. However, he's open to learning a new position in the NFL if it means he'll get to make an impact on Sundays.

So far this offseason, Franks has been lined up at tight end for the Atlanta Falcons.

Speaking to the media this week, Franks revealed that he's taking a really positive approach to the position change.

"I'm about whatever I can do to help," Franks said, via NFL.com. "It was more about adding more value for myself in the quarterback and tight end room. For me, it's about being able to do more things, at tight end and quarterback and on special teams. I'll do whatever."

Franks showcased his potential during Thursday's practice, hauling in a touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Over the course of his college career, Franks had 6,700 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He played at Florida for a few years before transferring to Arkansas.

At 6-foot-6, Franks has the ideal size to become a legitimate option at tight end. It could take him some time to get used to the position though.