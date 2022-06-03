Former Starting CFB Quarterback Working Out At New Position

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Feleipe Franks as an undrafted free agent. Though he remains with the team, it appears he's trying out a new position.

Falcons reporter Hunter Thompson noticed that Franks is practicing with the tight ends this Friday. He's not wearing a red jersey like the other quarterbacks on the roster.

A position change hasn't been made official at this time, but perhaps that could be coming soon.

At 6-foot-6, Franks has the ideal size to potentially become a target in the red zone for the Falcons. That is, of course, if he can make a solid transition to tight end.

During his rookie season, Franks attempted just one pass. Unfortunately for the former Florida star, that pass was intercepted.

As for his college career, Franks had 6,700 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Despite finishing his career on a high note at Arkansas, he didn't hear his name called during the 2021 NFL Draft.

With Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder expected to be the first two options at quarterback, the Falcons can afford to try out Franks at a different position.