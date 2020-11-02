Former Falcons 1st-Round Pick, Subject Of Trade Rumors, Says Team Won’t Deal Him

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist “Takk” McKinley hasn’t had quite the impact the team hoped he would when they drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. But that doesn’t mean they’re ready to move him.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, McKinley claimed that the Falcons have told him he won’t be traded. He revealed that Atlanta have even declined offers on him.

“The @AtlantaFalcons aren’t trading me,” McKinley wrote. “They have declined a handful of offers.”

Atlanta’s decision is a bit of a surprising one given McKinley’s current contract situation. McKinley is in the fourth year of his rookie deal with the Falcons. The team declined his fifth-year option before the season.

The @AtlantaFalcons aren’t trading me. They have declined a handful of offers. — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 2, 2020

Takkarist McKinley had a pretty solid first two years in the NFL. He played in 31 games, starting eight, and recorded 13.0 sacks, 25 QB hits, 14 tackles for loss and 42 tackles.

Last year McKinley got an increased workload but did improve his production by much. In 14 games with 13 starts he had just 3.5 sacks, 29 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 13 QB hits.

So far this season, he has appeared in only four games while battling injuries. He missed Atlanta’s most recent game with a groin injury and his status for Week 9 against the Denver Broncos is unclear.

Nevertheless, there’s at least one player on one of the NFL’s struggling teams that doesn’t have to worry about packing his bags ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Will we see any other former first-round picks get moved before the deadline?