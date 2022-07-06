Former Michigan Football Star Cut On Wednesday

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line this Wednesday, signing defensive tackle Eddie Goldman. In order to make room for him, they cut safety Brad Hawkins.

Hawkins, 23, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent in May.

Prior to joining the Falcons, Hawkins was a key contributor for the Michigan Wolverines.

From 2017-21, Hawkins had 178 total tackles, eight passes defended, seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Hawkins earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. He was also voted an alternate captain by his teammates.

With training camp approaching fairly soon, Hawkins will have to look elsewhere for an opportunity to make a 53-man roster.

Considering he's still fairly young, Hawkins should receive another shot in the NFL.