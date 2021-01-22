Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter has officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

Koetter’s son, Derek, shared a post on Twitter including a heartfelt statement from his father.

“After 39 seasons of coaching football, it’s time to move on to the next phase of life,” Koetter wrote. “From 1982 at Highland High through the 2020 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, it’s been nothing but football year-round with not nearly enough time for anything else, especially family.

“Special thanks to Kim and my kids for putting up with all the moves and the moods. Kim and I will soon be relocating to Boise and McCall. We will get to see the fall in McCall for the first time. We will be big fans of Boise State, the Highland Rams, and all the individual coaches we have crossed paths with throughout the country. We also look forward to reconnecting with all those that the football life has not allowed time for.”

Now who do I cheer for?! A couple of weeks ago @Kid_Koetty and I got to watch our favorite coach in his final game! Dad, you’ve worked incredibly hard the past 39 seasons. Congrats on an incredible career. I wouldn’t trade this crazy journey for the world. Proud of you always! pic.twitter.com/VTPFb2W0cX — Derek Koetter (@DJKoett) January 22, 2021

After nearly 15 years as a college assistant, Koetter landed his first head coaching job at Boise State in 1998. Following two years with the Broncos, Koetter went to Arizona State where he coached for five seasons (2001-06). The former high school head coach then broke his way into the professional game, finding jobs as offensive coordinator for three NFL franchises from 2007-2015 (Jaguars: 2007-11, Falcons: 2012-14, Buccaneers: 2015).

Following a one-year stint as OC in Tampa Bay, Koetter was named the head coach in 2016. In his three years at the helm, Koetter struggled to lead the team to a winning season — posting a 19-29 overall record.

In 2019, Koetter returned to Atlanta as offensive coordinator where he finished the remainder of his long-time coaching career.

Now, at 61 years old, Dirk Koetter is saying goodbye to the league.