Former NFL QB Joins Atlanta Falcons As Assistant Coach

The Atlanta Falcons revamped their coaching staff this offseason, hiring Arthur Smith as their head coach for the 2021 season. Although he hasn’t finalized his staff just yet, it’s confirmed that Smith is bringing a former quarterback along with him.

On Saturday, the Falcons announced that T.J. Yates has been hired as a passing game specialist. He actually spent a season with the franchise during the course of his seven-year career.

Yates finished his NFL career with 2,057 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Once his playing days were over, the North Carolina product joined the Houston Texans’ staff as an assistant quarterbacks coach.

Former quarterbacks have been successful as assistant coaches, especially over the past few years. We’ve seen Kellen Moore and Byron Leftwich thrive as play-callers for their respective teams, the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s possible that Yates will be the next quarterback to have success as an assistant coach.

We have added T.J. Yates as a passing game specialist. https://t.co/MhKHJKyIs3 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 30, 2021

Yates isn’t the only assistant coach that Atlanta hired this weekend. Additionally, the Falcons signed Lanier Goethie as a defensive assistant and Nick Perry as assistant defensive backs coach.

Goethie recently spent time as the linebackers coach for Duke, whereas Perry was a graduate assistant at Alabama. Clearly the Falcons wanted to add a few coaches from the college ranks.

Only time will tell if Smith’s assistant coaches will be successful in the NFL.