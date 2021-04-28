Report: What The Falcons Are Considering At No. 4 Overall

The Atlanta Falcons are just over 24 hours from being on the clock with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, the selection is far from being set in stone.

The Falcons have plenty of options on the table when the first round rolls around on Thursday night. The organization could follow the Jaguars, Jets and 49ers, all of which are expected to draft quarterbacks with the top three picks. Atlanta could also target one of the various pass-catchers, such as Kyle Pitts, that’ll be available in the top 10.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the full slate of options is still available to the Falcons at No. 4, including a trade out of the spot in exchange for a significant haul.

“There has been some interest in the No. 4 overall pick for numerous reasons,” Rapoport explained on NFL Now on Wednesday. “First of all, if a team is potentially coming up for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, that would be someone who teams consider to be a generational talent… but then of course there is a possibility of quarterback at No. 4. If you’re the Atlanta Falcons, this is something you have to weigh just considering where Matt Ryan is in his career. [He’s] in his mid-30’s. He hasn’t shown a lot of downturn, maybe just a little bit. But if you’re picking up in the top 5, quarterback has to be something you would consider…”

“I’m also told there’s been some conversations with the Falcons from teams just ahead of them. I know the Detroit Lions have called all up and down the top 10 trying to see what it would cost to move either way. They would be a possibility as well. Obviously this is something we’ll be keeping our eye on, but I’m not sure everything is settled just yet.

From NFL Now: The #Falcons would turn the draft on its head by taking a QB at 4. Right now, they are considering all options — QB, position player, trade out… pic.twitter.com/Ixmo3fwC9D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021

Whatever Atlanta decides will set the tone for the remainder of the draft. Plenty of other organizations will need to adjust their strategies accordingly, depending on who the Falcons select.

After a dismal 2020 campaign, Atlanta has numerous needs to address at this weekend’s draft. Tomorrow, we’ll find out which of those positions the Falcons want most.