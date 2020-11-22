Injury Update For Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones

Earlier: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was shaken up during the first half of today’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

At one point, Jones briefly headed to the blue medical tent on the Falcons’ sideline. It was unclear what Jones’ issue was, but it clearly needed further evaluation.

On the bright side for Atlanta, Jones wasn’t in the tent long, and when he returned to the sideline, he began jogging and trying to get loose. It looks like he’s at least trying to return to the game.

Jones has one catch for 17 yards so far on the day.

Julio Jones heads to the blue tent. pic.twitter.com/zg9FXKaMB0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2020

Right now, the 3-6 Falcons lead the 7-2 Saints by a score of 6-3 in the second quarter. New Orleans’ offense has yet to click with Taysom Hill filling in at quarterback.

We’ll keep you posted on Jones’ status. Hopefully whatever issue he’s dealing with isn’t a serious one.

Update: Jones has returned to the game. Falcons fans–and fantasy owners–can breathe a sigh of relief.