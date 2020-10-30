The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Injury Update For Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

Calvin Ridley after catching a touchdown pass.TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Calvin Ridley #18 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a 7-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan #2 during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. The Falcons won 34-32. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Earlier: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been the team’s best offensive weapon thus far this season. However, he just left tonight’s game with an injury.

Ridley injured his left foot in the second quarter on a nifty catch and run which moved Atlanta into the red zone. The third-year star immediately grabbed his foot after the play.

Ridley was tended by trainers on the field and is continuing to be evaluated on the sideline.

Ridley hauled in three receptions for 42 yards before getting hurt. We’ll see if he’s able to return to this game or if the Falcons keep him out out action.

It’s not a great sign that he was limping and has already headed to the locker room for more testing.

So far, we’ve got a pretty good one on Thursday Night Football. The Carolina Panthers lead the Falcons 14-13 in the second quarter.

You can watch the action on NFL Network or FOX.

Update: According to FOX’s Kristina Pink, the Falcons have officially ruled Ridley “questionable” to return with an ankle injury.

Update: Ridley has now been downgraded to OUT due to his ankle issue.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.