Injury Update For Atlanta Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

Earlier: Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been the team’s best offensive weapon thus far this season. However, he just left tonight’s game with an injury.

Ridley injured his left foot in the second quarter on a nifty catch and run which moved Atlanta into the red zone. The third-year star immediately grabbed his foot after the play.

Ridley was tended by trainers on the field and is continuing to be evaluated on the sideline.

Calvin Ridley injures his left foot after a nice catch and run 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CozcqYpgOc — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) October 30, 2020

Ridley hauled in three receptions for 42 yards before getting hurt. We’ll see if he’s able to return to this game or if the Falcons keep him out out action.

It’s not a great sign that he was limping and has already headed to the locker room for more testing.

Trent Scott in at LT this series. Could be rotating with Greg Little. Calvin Ridley headed to locker room. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) October 30, 2020

So far, we’ve got a pretty good one on Thursday Night Football. The Carolina Panthers lead the Falcons 14-13 in the second quarter.

You can watch the action on NFL Network or FOX.

Update: According to FOX’s Kristina Pink, the Falcons have officially ruled Ridley “questionable” to return with an ankle injury.

Update: Ridley has now been downgraded to OUT due to his ankle issue.