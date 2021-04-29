Jay Glazer Says 1 Team Made Push For Julio Jones

Earlier this week, trade rumors started to surround All-Pro wideout Julio Jones. With the Atlanta Falcons holding the No. 4 pick in this weekend’s NFL Draft, it’s possible that veteran’s days with the organization are numbered.

According to FOX Sports reporter Jay Glazer, the Falcons fielded a call about Jones from at least one team this week: the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s not surprising to hear that the Ravens inquired about the 32-year-old’s availability. The organization has made its desire of more receiving talent well-known this offseason and Jones would make a massive splash in Baltimore.

However, Glazer remained skeptical that a deal would get done between the Falcons and the Ravens. He pointed to Jones’ massive contract as a barrier for a potential trade.

Earlier on Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright named the Baltimore Ravens as one of the two teams that picked up the phone to ask about Jones. He also listed the Las Vegas Raiders, adding another team desperately in need of receiving talent to the wide receiver’s list of suitors.

It’s unclear if anything will come from the phone calls or the draft-week rumors, but Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot added to the speculation with some cryptic comments.

“We are in a difficult cap situation,” Fontenot said. “That’s just the circumstance. It’s not a surprise for us, it’s the circumstance we’re in… So when teams call about any players, then we have to listen, we have to weigh it, and we have to determine what’s best for the organization.”

The Falcons GM related the rest of his answer specifically to the situation with Jones.

“Obviously, that particular player, we hold him in high regard,” Fontenot continued. “He’s special, what he’s done and what he continues to do here. But we have to consider any player if it’s right for the team because we have to do what’s right for the organization.”

The Falcons will be on the clock in the first round of the NFL Draft in less than 24 hours, so it’s possible that a clearer assessment of Jones’ future in Atlanta will be made after the organization’s selection.