Photo Surfaces Of Julio Jones In Another Team’s Gear

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has remained somewhat quiet in the face of reports that the team wants to trade him. But actions speak a lot louder than words, and one photo may very well speak volumes.

Over the weekend, a Dallas football fan named Mike Starkey spotted the all-world wide receiver hanging out and got a photo with him. But Jones was wearing something you may not except: A Dallas Cowboys sweatshirt.

“Met Julio Jones in Dallas, wearing a cowboys jersey… wouldn’t be mad!” Starkey wrote in a tweet. He then added the image of him side-by-side with Jones.

Julio Jones hasn’t been linked too hard to the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have one of the most stacked receivers units in the NFL and many other priorities.

But if there’s one person in the NFL who would sign a star player at a position he doesn’t need, it’s Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Met Julio Jones in Dallas, wearing a cowboys jersey…wouldn’t be mad! @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/3pnuDDHfl1 — Mike Starkey (@MikeStarkey2) May 22, 2021

Julio Jones is coming off one of the worst seasons in Atlanta Falcons history. He had 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games. Jones has reportedly been working out in the Dallas area.

I'm sure no one will overreact to this (FYI, Julio was/is training in Dallas this weekend) https://t.co/tC0231rPWd — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) May 23, 2021

While his numbers were pretty good for a nine-game stretch, the rest of the team struggled to pick up the slack. They went just 4-12, the worst record in the NFC.

Julio Jones has dealt with a number of injuries in his career, but has still made the Pro Bowl in seven of his 10. If the Falcons are ready to move on, plenty of teams are likely to express interest.

Is Jones sending a message with his wardrobe choice this weekend?