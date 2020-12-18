Falcons Coach Raheem Morris Gives Official Decision On Julio Jones

Julio Jones will be out for the Atlanta Falcons’ Week 15 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be the second game he’s missed in a row due to a hamstring injury, and the sixth overall this season.

Jones’ availability has been sporadic at best this fall. He has missed the team’s games in Weeks 3, 5, 10, 12, 14, and now 15. The team is 3-6 with him playing, and just 1-3 without him this year.

In his nine appearances, Jones has been very effective as usual. He has 51 caches for 771 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. He has an outside shot at a 1,000 yard season despite a number of missed games due to injury.

This morning, interim head coach Raheem Morris made the official call: Jones is out for the team’s game against Tom Brady and the Bucs Sunday. It is a very important one for Tampa, which is in the playoff hunt. Atlanta is playing out the string, but obviously every divisional game has an element of pride involved.

#Falcons coach Raheem Morris tells reporters that WR Julio Jones (hamstring) is out this week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2020

With Julio Jones out, more of the onus falls on Calvin Ridley. The young breakout receiver has 1,029 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games, and has quickly built the same rapport with Matt Ryan that Julio has had for years.

Third receiver Russell Gage has also been effective, with 54 receptions for 604 yards and two scores. Tight end Hayden Hurst has 43 receptions for 475 yards and three scores.

The Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

[Ian Rapoport]