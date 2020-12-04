Julio Jones Offers Update On His Status For Saints Game

Julio Jones’ absence from the gridiron might not last very long. Although he didn’t suit up for the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, the All-Pro wideout has a strong chance to return to action this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

For the past few years, Jones has battled several injuries. The latest issue slowing him down is a hamstring injury, which he suffered back in Week 11.

The Falcons said that Jones didn’t participate in Thursday’s practice, which led many to believe that he may have suffered a setback in his recovery. Fortunately for Atlanta, the latest update on Jones is encouraging.

Not only did Jones participate in Friday’s practice, he told reporters that he “feels really good” heading into the weekend. This is a really good sign for his status this weekend.

Jones added that he “didn’t feel anything” while running around during practice.

Julio Jones says he "didn't feel anything" while running around in practice today and he "feels really good" heading into the weekend. Sounds like he could play on Sunday against the Saints. — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) December 4, 2020

Injuries haven’t stopped Jones from playing at an elite level. This season he has 45 receptions for 677 yards and three touchdowns.

As long as Jones stays somewhat healthy for the final five games of the season he’ll finish with over 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh season in a row.

The Falcons will release Jones’ official status for Week 13 later today. He’ll most likely be listed as questionable. In his first meeting with the Saints, he had just two receptions for 39 yards.

[William McFadden]