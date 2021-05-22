Julio Jones Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 Quarterback

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been mentioned in several trade rumors over the past week. A trade isn’t imminent at this moment, but the latest report surrounding the All-Pro wideout is quite interesting.

During a recent episode of NBC Sports’ Boston Sports Tonight, Michael Holley reported that Jones would like to team up with New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton.

“You know who he [Jones] really wants to play with? You won’t believe this. I heard this today and I was like ‘Are you kidding me?’ He wants to play with Cam Newton. He likes Cam,” Holley said. “That’s the other thing: He thinks Matt Ryan has lost a little zing on his deep ball.”

The last part of Holley’s report is a bit odd to say the least. If Ryan’s deep ball has lost its “zing,” then what does Jones think about Newton’s ability to stretch the field vertically?

Newton finished the 2020 season with just 2,657 passing yards and eight touchdowns. Those are underwhelming numbers for a former MVP.

The Patriots upgraded their receiving corps this offseason, but Bill Belichick can still use an elite player like Jones on his roster.

New England currently has the third-best odds to land Jones in a trade. Baltimore and San Francisco are the only two teams with better odds at the moment.

Do you think Julio Jones will end up in Foxborough this offseason?