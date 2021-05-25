Julio Jones Rumored To Have 2 Preferred Trade Destinations

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones turned a lot of heads this week when he said that he wants out on FS1’s Undisputed.

The Falcons haven’t granted Jones’ wish just yet. Nonetheless, new reports about his future are surfacing almost every hour. During this Tuesday’s episode of PFT Live, Chris Simms named two teams that are on Jones’ radar.

Simms is reporting that Jones is targeting the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans as potential landing spots.

It has not yet been reported if New England or Tennessee have interest in acquiring Jones. He would definitely provide a boost to either team’s passing attack though.

Multiple players on the Titans have already made it known that they want Jones on their squad for the 2021 season.

Although the Patriots don’t have any players tweeting about Jones’ future, Michael Holley of NBC Sports reported that Jones wants to play with Cam Newton.

Julio Jones list of preferred trade destinations: • New England Patriots

• Tennessee Titans (per @CSimmsQB) pic.twitter.com/212uBowv7m — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) May 25, 2021

NFL writer Peter King also believes the Patriots make a lot of sense for Jones.

The Falcons are hoping to receive at least a first-round pick in return for Jones, but some reporters aren’t sure that’ll happen due to his age and salary.

Even at this stage in his career though, Jones remains one of the best wide receivers in the NFL.

Depending on where Jones lands, he could be the missing piece for a team’s championship puzzle.