Report: Julio Jones Did Not Know He Was On Air During Shannon Sharpe Call

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was surprisingly candid with Shannon Sharpe in a call on FS1’s Undisputed, when asked if he was getting traded. After a week of speculation, the obvious reason appears to be true.

During Friday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee said that a source told him Jones did not know he was on the air. That falls in line with what everyone has suspected given how blunt Jones was with his answer.

McAfee said that even FOX was caught off guard by the Julio Jones interview. His source said that was why the interview ended as abruptly as it did.

“Per my media source,” McAfee said before adding a dramatic pause. “They did not know. FOX, Julio, nobody knew that was happening and that is why we have seen the reactions out of FOX we have seen…”

Per my media source.. Julio did NOT know he was LIVE #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/ncOr73ae43 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 28, 2021

During the fateful call with Shannon Sharpe, Julio Jones stated “I’m outta there” when asked about his future with the Atlanta Falcons. A lot of controversy followed, with reports revealing that the Falcons had been trying to trade him for months.

The damage is now done though and it remains to be seen who will face the consequences – or if there will even be any.

One thing seems sure: If Julio Jones does get traded, it won’t be a surprise to anyone at all anymore.

