Report: What The Falcons Would Take For Julio Jones

Julio Jones could be the next big-time NFL player moved in a trade this offseason.

So far in 2021, we’ve had multiple notable quarterbacks shipped off in trades. The star Atlanta Falcons wide receiver could join that group.

According to multiple reports, Jones has interest in being traded. A couple of teams have been named the most-likely trade destinations, though there’s been nothing too concrete in terms of trade offers made.

Jones is still a good wide receiver, but he’s certainly past his prime, and he’s still owed a decent chunk of change. So, it’ll be interesting to see what kind of offers the Falcons get for him.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, it sounds like the Falcons might be willing to take a second-round NFL Draft pick for Jones.

“So what would it take for the Falcons to part with Jones? I think they’d probably do it for a second-round pick at this point. That said, I also think there’s some logic to hanging on to him. His contract would be a lot easier trade after this year, and the idea of having Pitts, Jones and Calvin Ridley together, even for just a year, has to be enticing,” Albert Breer wrote on Monday morning.

Jones, 32, is coming off a 2020 season in which he caught 51 passes for 771 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Falcons are set to open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Eagles.