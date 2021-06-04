Report: How Teams Are Reacting To Falcons’ Asking Price For Julio Jones

Despite telling the wider football world that he’s leaving the Atlanta Falcons, wide receiver Julio Jones needs to find someone willing to match the team’s asking price. And that appears to be an issue right now.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, league sources are concerned by Atlanta’s asking price in a trade. Multiple teams are wondering whether it’s worth it to offer what is likely a first-round pick for the 32-year-old wideout.

“He’s legit still (superb), but older player,” Anderson’s source told her, saying other teams are “lamenting” the price. “Falcons are asking a lot. They may get it. I don’t know. So whether those teams have a 1st or not, is it good business to give it away?”

Jones had 51 receptions for 771 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. He was limited to only nine games due to injuries.

Julio Jones revealed during a recent episode of FS1’s Undisputed that he’s leaving the Falcons. However, it was soon reported that the Falcons have been working on moving him for a while.

The Falcons have one of the lowest cap spaces in the league heading into 2021. Trading Jones would go a long way towards alleviating some of that cap pressure.

But if NFL teams are unwilling to meet Atlanta’s asking price, then someone is going to go away disappointed.

Will any team meet the Falcons’ asking price for Julio Jones? Or will Jones and Atlanta be stuck with one another through the start of the regular season?

