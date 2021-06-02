Report: 2 Teams ‘Off The Table’ For Julio Jones Trade

The calendar has turned to June, which means we could see some big NFL trades on the horizon. The Atlanta Falcons and Julio Jones have been hurtling towards a breakup for a while now.

Jones wants off of the inconsistent team and onto a winner. The Falcons will now save over $15 million if they deal him, room they desperately need given their salary cap crunch. Of course, the team doesn’t want to give away a superstar for nothing. They reportedly want a first-round pick in return.

At the start of the Jones trade rumors, the Baltimore Ravens were one of the favorites to land him in terms of betting odds. It doesn’t sound like that is in the cards any longer. ESPN’s Kimberly Jones says that the Ravens and Los Angeles Rams are out of the sweepstakes. The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, have had more buzz than any team recently, and she buys in.

“The Ravens and the Rams are done. They’re not in the Julio Jones market right now,” she said on Get Up on Wednesday. “So I’m looking at the Tennessee Titans.”

“It’s a matter of when, not if. Everyone around the league expects Julio to be moved,” she added. “The sticking point really is the compensation, the age, and the health of this player. A lot of teams would like to add him, but how much are you willing to give up?

“The Ravens and the Rams, two teams that make sense on paper, you can cross them off as potential landing spots.”

Jones added that even with those teams out, it may not guarantee that the Falcons are going to get what they’re looking for. One NFL general manager told her that he would give up a third-rounder for Jones, not the first-round pick the team is looking for.

Jones had a down year in 2020 due to injuries, but he was still very productive when healthy. Still, mortgaging the future for a 32-year old wide receiver may be a tough sell for a lot of teams.